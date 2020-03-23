|
Hugh P. Dorsey, age 99, of Hoffman Estates, formerly of Rolling Meadows, Punta Gorda, FL and Arkdale, WI, passed away on Thursday evening, March 19, 2020, at St. Alexis Medical Center in Hoffman Estates. Hugh was born in Oak Park, IL, on August 13, 1920, and was the son of the late Hugh and Guila (nee Chatron) Dorsey. On August 21, 1943, he married Adele M. James. Adele preceded Hugh in death on July 22, 2010, after 66 years of marriage. Following his graduation from Marquette University in 1942, Hugh served in the United States Army Air Corps. All of Hugh's professional career was spent in Store Management with Sears Roebuck. He was a family man and was devoted to his wife and children. Without a doubt, family was very important to Hugh. He was a man of diverse pleasures who enjoyed golfing, fishing with his sons in Canada as well as a good game of Rummy Kue. Hugh was also a lifelong proud Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs fan. Survivors include his children; Anne (Wayne) Solner, Susanne (Robert) Klehr, Hugh (Dawn) Dorsey, Adele (James) Patton, Margaret (Keith) Bokina, Tom (Kelly) Dorsey, John Dorsey, Robert (Mary) Dorsey, and Joseph Dorsey. Other survivors include his 23 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents and beloved wife, Hugh was preceded in death by his sister; Patricia Kalmes and a granddaughter; Ryan Dorsey Walker. Due to Covid 19 Virus there will be no public viewing or services at this time. Private burial with Military Honors for Hugh will be witnessed by his children on Monday, March 23, 2020 at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. A public Memorial Mass is being planned and will be celebrated in August in honor of what would have been his 100th birthday. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For info, please call 847-426-3436
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 23, 2020