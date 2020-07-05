Visitation for Ida M. Hartgraves (nee Minniefield), 97, will be held Monday, July 6 from 3:00-5:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 4:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Born September 9, 1922 in Fort Smith, AR to Ollie Minniefield and Almeida (nee Outley) she passed away May 27, 2020 in Elk Grove Village. Ida was the loving mother of Edward; beloved grandmother of Adam Hartgraves and Erin (Henry) Kao; proud great-grandmother of Mason and James Hartgraves, Hannah and Austin Kao; dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ida's name to the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org
and click "Donate." For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com
.