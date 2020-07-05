1/
IDA M. HARTGRAVES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share IDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Visitation for Ida M. Hartgraves (nee Minniefield), 97, will be held Monday, July 6 from 3:00-5:00pm with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 4:00pm at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Born September 9, 1922 in Fort Smith, AR to Ollie Minniefield and Almeida (nee Outley) she passed away May 27, 2020 in Elk Grove Village. Ida was the loving mother of Edward; beloved grandmother of Adam Hartgraves and Erin (Henry) Kao; proud great-grandmother of Mason and James Hartgraves, Hannah and Austin Kao; dear friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ida's name to the Salvation Army, www.salvationarmyusa.org and click "Donate." For information, call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved