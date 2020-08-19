Ida M. Strazzante, age 92, beloved daughter of the late Philip and Josephine Strazzante; dearest sister of Joan (the late Anthony) Gargano and Rita (the late Frank) Brady; loving aunt of eight nieces and nephews; great-aunt and great-great-aunt to many. Visitation Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, 10:00 AM until mass at 10:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights. Entombment All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
appreciated. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home, Mount Prospect, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
