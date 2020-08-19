1/
IDA M. STRAZZANTE
Ida M. Strazzante, age 92, beloved daughter of the late Philip and Josephine Strazzante; dearest sister of Joan (the late Anthony) Gargano and Rita (the late Frank) Brady; loving aunt of eight nieces and nephews; great-aunt and great-great-aunt to many. Visitation Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, 10:00 AM until mass at 10:30 AM at St. Alphonsus Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights. Entombment All Saints Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. Arrangements by Matz Funeral Home, Mount Prospect, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
