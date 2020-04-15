|
SLEEPY HOLLOW - Ida Mockler (nee Bove), age 92, a resident of Sleepy Hollow, IL since 1971 passed away on April 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Elgin, surrounded by family. Ida was born on August 25, 1927 in Luco dei Marsi, Italy. At the age of 10 months she left Italy with her mother Maria and six year old sister Lea to travel three weeks by ship to the United States. The journey was rough and arduous, her mother was ill the entire voyage, and Ida's sister took over on much of her care. They reached Ellis Island in New York and passed through the inspections and immigration successfully before traveling to Chicago to join her father Giuseppe, who had lived in Illinois for 5 years working to acquire the funds needed to relocate his family from Italy. Ida grew up on the South Side of Chicago and attended Marshall High School and furthered her education at Austin Junior College, where she majored in business and accounting. She worked in the accounting department at Sears at the age of 16. On October 31, 1947, when she was 21 years old, Ida met Paul C. Mockler at a Halloween dance at the Blue Moon in Elgin. It was love at first sight for both. Paul began immediately to learn and love the Italian culture, including lessons in wine making at the Bove family home in Chicago. Paul and Ida were married exactly one year later on October 31, 1948. Ida moved to Elgin and they became active and life-long members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Elgin. They were married 55 years when Paul died. Together they raised 3 children; Belinda, Paul, and Janine, and lost a precious baby, Debbie, in 1952 at the age of 3 days. An infant she was never allowed to see or hold, which unfortunately was typical for that time. Paul and Ida founded and operated The Paul C. Mockler Insurance Agency; their motto was "Something to Crow About." They worked together every day providing service to their customers and community with integrity and compassion. Ida did all of the bookkeeping and accounting for the agency. She always had a pot of coffee on and a welcome smile and friendly conversation for all who visited their office. Ida was a member of the Elgin Lioness Club and served as their President. She and Paul were both active in the Lions Club and were devoted to helping the blind. They were also particularly fond of their community of neighbors and friends surrounding Pine Lake in Sleepy Hollow. Ida loved her family more than anything in life and was a quintessentially unselfish person. She was cherished by the neighborhood children who loved to visit her and bring her cards and drawings. She in turn made individual Halloween bags for each and every child. They loved to visit Ida. She was the most wonderful, loving mother and grandmother her family could have asked for. Her grandchildren would spend hours with her receiving advice on everything important in life over the many delicious meals she prepared. She loved children, animals, especially dogs, and Mickey Mouse. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. Ida persevered through many years of illness; the last two being exceptionally difficult. Through her love of family, strong willpower, and clear mind, along with the supportive and loving care of her family, friends, and neighbors she was able to stay in her comfortable home during this challenging time. We thank each and every one of you. We would also like to thank Pastor Carol Book for guiding our family and Ida in our spiritual journey. Our family would also like to thank the skilled and compassionate nurses and staff at St. Joseph Hospital, especially the cardiac floor, outpatient lab, and infusion center. Your care exemplifies excellence in nursing and a staff that went above and beyond. "Aunt Ida" became a friend to many of you and so appreciated all of your loving care. Each of you made such a difference in her life. We are also eternally grateful for her primary care physician Dr. Sergei Lipov, who never gave up and literally saved her life numerous times. He is a skilled physician who provided compassionate medical care, and who most importantly listened and respected her wishes to the very end. She loved his sense of humor and how it made difficult situations so much easier to accept. We thank you Dr. Lipov for giving Ida the extra years for time with our family and especially to meet her great-grandson Lincoln, born six months ago. We thank you with our deepest sincerity. We are happy that Ida and Paul are together for eternal life; holding in their loving embrace their beautiful daughter Deborah. Ida you will be greatly missed, we love you so much. Ida is survived by her daughters Belinda Mockler and Janine (Richard) Tanner, son Paul J. (Shirley) Mockler, grandsons Dr. Mark Tanner (special dog Pablo) and Michael (Alexis) Tanner, and great-grandson Lincoln Tanner. Stepgranddaughters Jenny Jasinski and Dawn (Ilir) Sino, and great-stepgrandchildren, Emily Jasinski, Zach and Alex Sino. Her special sister and friend Lea Haseman, her brother Italo Bove. Special nephews Robert and Ralph Haseman, loving great-niece Renee Castillo, and many other nieces, nephews, family, friends and neighbors. A special thank you for all the delicious meals, Starbucks and friendship from Maureen, Greg and Lauren Buric. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul, daughter Deborah Lea, and her parents Maria and Giuseppe Bove, special brother-in-law Leonard Haseman and his son Leonard Haseman. A celebration of life will be held in the summer after the virus crisis clears. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church of Elgin and Anderson Animal Shelter of South Elgin. www.blcelgin.org, www.andersonanimalshelter.org. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 15, 2020