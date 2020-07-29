Ida Van Zwieten, age 98, a resident of Winfield, IL, was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24, 2020, peacefully at home. She was born September 19, 1921 in Chicago to Maynard and Henrietta Lumkes. Ida's parents were Dutch immigrants who came to the United States looking for work. They settled in Momence, Illinois where Ida grew up on a vegetable farm. Ida finished school through 8th grade and moved in with her sister, Fran in Chicago and began working at Mars Candy Company. She eventually went on to work at WLS radio for a period of time. Ida was active at Warren Park Christian Reformed Church in Cicero where she met her husband, Harry. Harry enlisted into the Marine Corps in 1942 during World War II. After Harry returned from the war, he and Ida were married on January 8, 1946 in the living room of Harry's parents' home. Due to housing shortages Harry and Ida continued to live with Harry's parents, until Ida became pregnant with John. After having children, Ida remained at home to raise their family. While raising her family she continued her education and when the children were older, she became a high school secretary. Ida was a dedicated volunteer and a faithful servant. She was involved in various fundraisers and served at Timothy Christian Schools where her children attended. After their children were grown and became "empty-nesters," Harry and Ida wanted to find a way to use their three bedroom home to serve the Lord. They became involved in the Evangelical Child and Family Agency and over a period of time the Van Zwieten's hosted 27 young women with crisis pregnancies. (All of which, Ida was present in the delivery room for). At the elementary school down the road from her West Chicago home, Ida visited the principal and voiced her desire to volunteer. Ida began tutoring students helping them with their reading. Ida touched so many lives, but the central theme throughout her life was making Christ the center of it all. She is survived by her four children, John Van Zwieten of California, James (Karen) Van Zwieten of Florida, Merilyn (Carl VanderWoude) Van Zwieten of Woodridge and Dave (Anna) Van
Zwieten of Florida; ten grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Harry; three grandchildren: Debbie Joy, Zachary and Brian; and her seven brothers and sisters. Services will be held privately via livestream on Sunday, August 2 at 3:00pm. (*Please check Ida's obituary page on hultgrenfh.com
for more details). Interment will be held privately at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. Memorial gifts may be directed to Life Restoration Partners International at the Debbie Joy School (Zambia), 210 SW 18th Ct., Pompano Beach, FL 33060.