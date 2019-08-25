|
Ida Wrenn passed away August 18, 2019. In today's disconnected world, Ida never missed a chance to make an acquaintance, learn more about those around her and bring people together. Almost weekly Mom would share stories of people she bumped into; "You wouldn't believe who I met this week," was a common refrain. Our family called it Ida-Chat, because it was never idle chat! Once Ida met you, she would be sure to invite you to coffee or lunch, and include you in Who's New, Concerts on the Square, American Players Theater, Book Club, a paddle down the Wisconsin River or a variety of other events. Ida was born on August 4, 1933 in her family home, the Bell & Clapper Guesthouse and Tea Room near Valley Forge, Pennsylvania where lessons in caring for and about others and hospitality were tantamount. Having started her life being a host to guests in her family home, she had a natural talent for reaching out, connecting with others, helping them feel welcome and building friendships from a young age. Hospitality was at her core and she did it well. They say, "Home is where the heart is" and Ida always demonstrated this to her family and friends. She was fortunate that with the love of her family and the care of Agrace Hospice she was able to die, with grace and dignity, in her family home in Madison, WI. Ida married the love of her life, Bob Wrenn, on June 16, 1957. They enjoyed 57 fabulous years together creating a family, making friends, and enjoying amazing adventures. Their journey together took them from New Haven CT, west to Kalamazoo, MI onto Cloquet, MN, then to Winfield, IL and eventually to Madison, WI. The Hill House and beloved rustic family cabin in Spring Green, WI were second homes and their escape to relax and enjoy the woods, river valley, and hills that reminded them so much of their Pennsylvania home. Ida and Bob loved nothing more than being with their family and friends around a roaring campfire enjoying bratwurst and stories. Ida was incredibly proud of her 5 children and their spouses Nancy and Jim Bauch of Madison WI, Pam and Jay Anderson of Three Oaks MI, Jennifer and Scott Winner of Blue Mounds WI, Kent and Kris Wrenn of Sycamore IL, and Jon Wrenn of Wheaton IL. Ida's 10 grandchildren: Leah, Tanya, Jessie, Pat, Chris, Ben, Lucy, Madeline, Asher and Haley will lovingly remember raucous family dinners, hearty discussions of current events, and games of Triominos ... involving questionable winning tactics. Ida absolutely adored being a great grandma to her 4 great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Hazel, Levi and Aiden. A celebration of Ida's life and friendship will be held at Goodman Community Center IRONWORKS, 149 Waubesa Street, Madison, WI on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at noon. Please consider a donation to the Lussier Community Education Center Food Pantry where Ida shared her compassion and hospitality. Ida's family would be delighted if you took a moment to connect with someone you don't know and strike up a conversation-start an Ida-Chat in her loving memory.
