Ike Speakman, 98, formerly from Nebraska City, peacefully passed away January 8, 2020 surrounded by family in Geneva, IL. He was born on June 15, 1921, the son of Harry and Mabel (nee Stotler) Speakman. During WWII, Ike proudly served as a staff sergeant in the Army Air Corps. He earned recognition and several medals during his service. Ike took part in an Honor Flight to Washington DC as well as being honored during Veteran's Weekend at a Chicago Blackhawks game. He retired as a surgical assistant at Hinsdale Hospital, and volunteered at Delnor Hospital. Ike is survived by his loving wife, Ginny, a brother Harold (Lorraine), sons, David, Steve (Terry), Kevin, Thomas (Kathryn); stepdaughters, Cindy (Jeffrey) Lange and Cathy (Richard) Storm; ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Mary (nee Buess); siblings, Amos, Helen Woods, Ruth (Babe) Rawlings, Bertha Hardenberger and toddlers, Betty, Audrey and Mildred. Graveside services will be held at Wyuka Cemetery, Nebraska City, on January 18, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. Memorial service will be held in St. Charles, IL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Charles, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 15, 2020