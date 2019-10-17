|
WHEELING - Ilene J. Garnett, 80. Loving wife of the late Richard "Dick" for 57 years. Beloved mother to Gloria (Mike) Geimer and Richard (Beth) Garnett. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer (Bill) Hild, Mandy, Jacob (Maggie), and Abigail Geimer. Dear great grandmother of Conor, Audrey Hild, Finn Geimer. Fond sister of Robert (late Carol), Gary (Lillian), and the late Donald (late Carol) Letson. Dear aunt of many. A Life Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, October 19th at 2 pm followed by fellowship at Arlington Countryside Church until 4 pm. Inurnment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family or Arlington Countryside Church (916 East Hintz Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004) are appreciated. For funeral info, 847-537-6600 or www.funerals.pro or Facebook.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 17, 2019