INGLESIDE - Inez L. Gemskie, 99, a resident of Ingleside, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Lexington Health Care in Lake Zurich, IL. She was born April 18, 1920 in Chapin, IA to Eugene and Nell Ewens. Inez is survived by her daughter, Paula (James) Cogar; her granddaughters, Jennelle (Patrick) O'Rilley and Laura (Daniel) Bertermann; her 5 great-grandchildren, Madeline, Bailey, Shaelyn, Payton and Teagan; her sister, Louise Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 63 years, John Gemskie; her siblings, Muriel Willford and Russell (Kay) Ewens; and her brother-in-law, Bob Johnson. A visitation and memorial service is scheduled from 9:30a.m. until 11:00a.m. with a memorial service commencing at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in the . For information, please call 847-223-8122 or visit www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 9, 2019