Services
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church
1449 North Quentin Road
Palatine, IL
View Map
Inna Kerrigan, 76, of Libertyville, passed away May 10, 2019 at Advocate Condell Med. Ctr. Libertyville. At the age of 7, Inna was a child immigrant to the United States from DP (Displaced Person's) Camp in Schleissheim Germany, during WWII. Inna was raised in Springfield, Massachusetts where she attended high school. After completing her education (Bachelors in Education from Westfield State University in Massachusetts) and MA (Masters of Education from Dayton University in Ohio) she dedicated her professional life to education, teaching Mathematics. Inna was an educational Consultant for Math to the State of Illinois, State Board of Education, the Assistant Superintendent of Deerfield Public School District (K - 8 Grade) and the President of Board of Education for (Libertyville District #128) School District. Inna's family was her biggest treasure followed by her passion for education, advanced learning and children. She was an active member of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Palatine, Illinois. Inna is survived by her husband Paul; her children Michael (Heather), Andrew and Kathryn; her grandchildren Megan and Amy and her nieces Mila Tsairidis and Elena Martin. Visitation for Inna will be from 4:00 - 8:00pm Monday May 13th at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Pl (Rt 176. 1 Blk East of Milwaukee Ave) Libertyville. Funeral Service will be 10:00am May 14th at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 1449 North Quentin Road, Palatine, Illinois 60067. Interment will take place in Springfield, MA. Funeral Info 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019
