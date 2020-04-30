|
|
Irene B. Mroz (nee Bogacz), 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 28 at her Bartlett home surrounded by her son and favorite pups. Born in Chicago, Irene enjoyed riding her bicycle and dancing. Beloved wife of the late Walter, whom she met at a dance hall and then married for over 60 years; loving mother of Robert and the late Daniel (Mary Jo); cherished grandmother of Michael (fiancee Isabel Dec) and Lauren (Ryan) Quinn; proud great-grandmother of Colin and Kylie; dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; and friend of many great friends. Given today's COVID restrictions, services will be private. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Info, 630-289-7575.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2020