Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St
Mount Prospect , IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE SADRAKULA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE B. SADRAKULA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRENE B. SADRAKULA Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Irene B. Sadrakula, nee Bonk, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Mitchell V. Sadrakula. Loving mother of Michael (Joanne) Sadrakula, Lorraine Koskosky, and Philip (Teresa) Sadrakula. Cherished grandmother of Daniel Sadrakula, Robert (Ashton) Koskosky, Christa (Richard) Payton, Brent (Caitlin) Koskosky, Sarah (Sean) Grunewaldt, Nathan Sadrakula. Devoted great-grandmother of Logan, Hayes, and Laikyn. Fond aunt of many. Visitation Sunday, February 9th, 3:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. at Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Visitation Monday, February 10th, 10:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass, 11:00 A.M., at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -