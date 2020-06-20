Irene Christmann, age 88, passed away on June 7th, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Germany and left her homeland to start a new adventure in America in 1959. Shortly thereafter she met her soulmate, Werner Christmann. They married December 26, 1959. Irene enjoyed cooking a large range of German dishes and was well known for her potato salad. She worked as a seamstress in both Germany and America and loved sewing. Some of her most fond memories were camping with close friends and family. Irene is survived by her husband, 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.







