IRENE CHRISTMANN
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share IRENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Christmann, age 88, passed away on June 7th, 2020 in the comfort of her home. She was born in Germany and left her homeland to start a new adventure in America in 1959. Shortly thereafter she met her soulmate, Werner Christmann. They married December 26, 1959. Irene enjoyed cooking a large range of German dishes and was well known for her potato salad. She worked as a seamstress in both Germany and America and loved sewing. Some of her most fond memories were camping with close friends and family. Irene is survived by her husband, 3 children, 4 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Palatine
2380 Hicks Road
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
8479630215
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
I will always miss you. Love Karin
Karin Pasternack
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved