Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE KLOSKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE D. KLOSKA


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
IRENE D. KLOSKA Obituary
Irene D. Kloska, 88, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born March 16, 1930 in Chicago, was formerly of Norridge and has been a Libertyville resident since 1961. She was a member of the United Church of God in Milwaukee, enjoyed line dancing, cooking, her church, mystery tours and especially her family. Surviving are 5 children, Kathleen (Eduardo) Crepinsek, Kenneth (Beth) Kloska, Randy (Yvonne) Kloska, Jeffrey (Carole) Kloska and Lorene (Bill) Misco; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and her sister, Evy Verro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Kloska in 2001 and by her brother, Daniel Cichy. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of services at 2 pm Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will be on Monday at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Church of God, PO Box 340171, Milwaukee, WI 53214. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now