Irene D. Kloska, 88, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center. She was born March 16, 1930 in Chicago, was formerly of Norridge and has been a Libertyville resident since 1961. She was a member of the United Church of God in Milwaukee, enjoyed line dancing, cooking, her church, mystery tours and especially her family. Surviving are 5 children, Kathleen (Eduardo) Crepinsek, Kenneth (Beth) Kloska, Randy (Yvonne) Kloska, Jeffrey (Carole) Kloska and Lorene (Bill) Misco; 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and her sister, Evy Verro. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Kloska in 2001 and by her brother, Daniel Cichy. Visitation will be from 11 am until time of services at 2 pm Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Interment will be on Monday at Lakeside Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the United Church of God, PO Box 340171, Milwaukee, WI 53214. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.