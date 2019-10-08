|
WEST CHICAGO - Irene G. Nickelson, age 93, longtime resident of West Chicago, passed away on October 5, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1926 in Joliet, IL to Gabriel and Mary Gulas. Irene was united in marriage on Feb. 7th, 1948 to John Nickelson. She was a mother of 7, an active member of St. Mary's Church for many years where she attended daily Mass and was a 63-year charter member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 432. Irene was a member of the West Chicago Garden Club, volunteer for many activities throughout her church and her community, an election Judge for many years, she enjoyed bargain hunting, music and gardening. She was a good friend who cared for everyone and she especially loved her family dearly. Irene is survived by her children, Jane (Robert) Kramer, David (Karen) Nickelson, Mary Ellen Hanes, Michael (Rachel) Nickelson, Meg Schreiber and Richard (Beverly) Nickelson; grandchildren, Carrie (Joseph) Siddens, Jay (Kristi) Kramer, Lauren (Colin) Blackford, Kristin Nickelson, Robyn (Jeffrey) Richards, Holly Houlf, Chelsea Houlf, John Nickelson, Jordan Nickelson, Kyle Schreiber, Christine Schreiber, Mia Nickelson and Brandon Nickelson; great-grandchildren, William Siddens, Jack, Evan and Lillian Kramer and Griffin and Elliot Blackford; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, John Jr.; grandson, David Kramer; son-in-law, Douglas Hanes and four siblings. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Norris-Segert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 132 Fremont St. West Chicago. Prayers will be on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home and proceed to St. Mary's Church, 164 N. Oakwood Ave., West Chicago where a funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in Irene's memory may be made to Catholic Daughters of the America Court 432, c/o Trini Cantu, 140 N. Oakwood, West Chicago, IL 60185 or JourneyCare Hospice, 405 N. Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington, IL 60010. For information, 630-231-0060 or www.norrissegertfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 8, 2019