IRENE GERTRUDE KUSNIERZ
1929 - 2020
Irene Gertrude Kusnierz, age 91, passed peacefully among loved ones, November 14, 2020 in Deer Park, IL. Irene is survived by her children, William (Lorraine) Kusnierz, Pamela (Steven) Jansen, Cynthia Becvarik, and David (Edith Makra) Kusnierz. Grandchildren, Heather (Jerry) Ewalt, Holly Gratza, Derek Wahl, Haylie (Philip) Griffin, Christopher (Anna) Kusnierz. Great-Grandchildren, Andrew, Eric, Lily, Elizabeth, Cora, Madeline, Aubrey, Jack and Faye. She is predeceased by her husband, Norman; daughter, Barbara Brent; and grandsons, John Kusnierz and Ryan Becvarik. Loving Sister of Eleanor, the late Frieda, Vic, Cordelia, Elizabeth, George and John. Beloved aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lifelong friend to Marge Tuider. Irene was born in Oak Park, IL to George and Elizabeth Rentschler on April 8, 1929. She graduated Morton East High School in 1947. She married Norman Kusnierz on May 14, 1949. They moved to Downers Grove, IL in 1952, where they lived and raised their family for nearly 40 years. Irene had a strong Christian faith as a Lutheran that sustained her through the years. Irene became the Administrative Assistant to the principal at Downers Grove North High School in 1973. During her 20-year career, Irene helped establish the Union for District 99 support staff. She was immensely proud of this accomplishment. Irene and Norman retired to Dixon, IL in 1994 where they lived for 6 years before moving back to the Western Suburb of Wheaton, where Irene lived until 2018. Most recently she resided in Byron, IL. Due to the Pandemic, a memorial remembrance will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the National Audubon Society's Tribute Giftprogram on behalf of Irene Kusnierz. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel, 630-293-5200.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
