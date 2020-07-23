1/
IRENE GRACE KOWALSKI-KENNETZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IRENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Grace Kowalski-Kennetz, age 78, passed July 14, 2020 from respiratory complications at Central DuPage hospital. She was born to Mary and Michael Kowalski, on May 12, 1942 in the Pilsen neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. In 1960 she joined the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth for several years, and then graduated from De Lourdes College in 1967; she subsequently received an M.Ed from Governors State University in 1982. She was one of the founding faculty members of Nathan Hale Elementary school in Schaumburg, Illinois and remained employed there for over 30 years, working as the school's resource teacher-librarian before retiring in 2000. She was married to Gerald Kennetz in 1970 and had three children. She had many nicknames in her life including "Bobby", "Renee", "Gracy" and "Philasof" among others. She loved gardening, yellow roses, eating at Red Lobster restaurant, Dewer's scotch, cheese and crackers in the middle of the night, homemade apple pie, Wheel of Fortune television show, Cubs baseball, playing the flute and piano, and especially enjoyed the songs of Neil Diamond. Although she remained in the Chicagoland area her whole life, she was fond of travelling and visited such places as the Grand Canyon, Denali, Alaska and Abu Dhabi, UAE. She served her family, friends and community tirelessly during her life, and was a devoted Catholic and encouraged her colleagues, friends and family members to "make a difference" in their communities and always had a kind word for everyone. When eating out, she would always over-tip the wait staff saying the was work too hard not to give a little extra. She is survived by her brothers, Casey and Michael Kowalski, her children, Mark, Lynne and Keith Kennetz, and her lifelong friends Carol Wolf and Karen Manno. Memorial visitation Saturday July 25th from 10:00am until time of Mass 10:30am at Resurrection Church 30W350 Army Trail Road Wayne, IL, 60184; tel: 630-289-5400. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Make a Wish Foundation, the National Shrine of St Jude, or the Ignatia House Foundation. Arrangements were entrusted to Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bartlett. Info, www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com or 630-289-7575

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
Resurrection Church
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Service
10:30 AM
Resurrection Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
950 South Bartlett Rd at Stearns Rd
Bartlett, IL 60103
(630) 289-7575
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 23, 2020
I remember Mrs. Kenneth when I was a student at Hale circa 1978-84. She worked in the library- my favorite place to be- and she was so nice! I’m so sorry for your loss and hope your memories bring you comfort.
Lisa (Samborski) Swan
Student
July 22, 2020
Irene will be deeply missed. She was dedicated to serving the staff at Hale School and instilled a love of reading in every child she taught. May God bless her family and friends in this time of sorrow.
Pat Graf
Coworker
July 22, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Will always remember Irenes sense of humor and how she encouraged and supported all. May God Bless.
Cissy Sullivan
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Irene was such a special person and friend.......so selfless, always putting others before herself. She enriched so many lives, children and adults. Joyce and I are blessed to have known her.
Keith, Lynne and Mark: You were so loved by your dear mom. She was so proud of each one of you. We know what a great loss this is for you and for all whose lives Irene touched. Our sympathies and love go out to you.
Karen/Joyce Manno/Nardi
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved