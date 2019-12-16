|
|
CARPENTERSVILLE - Irene L. Vucko, age 93, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home. Irene was born in Chicago on January 16, 1926 and was the daughter of the late James & Christine Hora. On September 8, 1951, she married George J. Vucko. George preceded Irene in death on December 27, 2012 after 61 years of marriage. Irene made her home in Carpentersville for over 50 years, and was a member of St. Monica Church. Survivors include her daughter; Deborah (Robert) Barwig, her grandsons: Brian (Jennifer) and Mark (Katie) Barwig. Her great granddaughter; Addison and great-grandsons; Connor and Easton. Other survivors include her nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee on Wednesday morning from 9:00 A.M. until time of funeral services at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow at River Valley Memorial Gardens in West Dundee. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either; Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, BOYSTOWN 14100 Crawford St. Boystown, NE 68010 or to any no kill animal shelter of your choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com For information, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 16, 2019