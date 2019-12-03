Daily Herald Obituaries
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Lying in State
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raymond Church
311 S, Ioka (Rte. 83 Elmhurst Rd. @ Lincoln)
Mt. Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raymond Church
311 S. Ioka
Mt. Prospect, IL
IRENE M. CURTIN


1939 - 2019
Irene M. Curtin, age 80, Jan. 21, 1939 - Nov. 30, 2019. Beloved wife of James; loving mother of Linda (Tom) Digangi, Donna (Mark) Rivard, and Christine (Roger) Consdorf; cherished grandmother of James Digangi, Tina Marie Terracciano, Roger Consdorf, Jr., Amanda Stopka, Michelle Geisel, Danielle Rivard, Dakota Rivard and Colton Rivard; fond great-grandmother of Thomas Rocco, Rosario, Caydence, Aubrey, Cooper, Chloe and Charlotte; dear sister of the late Carol Jurgel; loving aunt of many. Irene was a caring, fun, loving, energetic lady who will be sorely massed. Visitation Friday, Dec 6, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Lying in state Saturday, 10 am until time of Funeral Mass 11 am at St. Raymond Church, 311 S. I-Oka (Rte. 83 Elmhurst Rd. at Lincoln), Mt. Prospect. Interment Windridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated. For information, 847-394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
