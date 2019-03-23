Irene M. Deihs (nee Schlick), 92, died Friday, March 22, 2019. She was born on April 12, 1926. The daughter of Joseph and Mary Schlick. She married Robert "Bob" Deihs, in Dundee in 1944. Survivors include five children, Sandy (Wally) Butenschoen of Marengo, Linda (Fitch) Nulle of Woodstock, Ginny (Bob) Gieseke of Richland Center, WI, Bill (Jean) Deihs of Deltona, FL and Randy (Susan) Deihs of Woodstock; her grandchildren, John, LuAnn, Michelle, Stefanie, Mike, Pam, David, Nancy, John, Jody, Laura, Kim, Sarah, Crystal, Andy, Ryan, Olivia, Cole, Katie, Rebecca, and Jenny; her 24 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Marie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Bonnie; her grandson, Sean; her son-in-law Butch. Irene was a sharp minded 92 year old and was loved by all. She enjoyed spending time with all her family and especially enjoyed the 32 Wisconsin Family Reunions. In her free time she enjoyed reading, word-finds and Rummikub. She retired as an Electrical Tester, from Arnold Engineering. Visitation will be on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 4-8pm at Marengo-Union Funeral Home, 505 E. Grant Highway, Marengo, IL 60152. Visitation will continue from 10am on Monday, March 25, 2019, until the time of the funeral service at 11am. Interment will be in Marengo City Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Marengo-Union Rescue Squad or JourneyCare. To leave a memorial message, visit www.Marengo-UnionFuneralHome.com. For info, call 815-568-8131. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary