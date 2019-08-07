Daily Herald Obituaries
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
East Dundee, IL
View Map
More Obituaries for IRENE FISCHER
IRENE M. FISCHER

IRENE M. FISCHER Obituary
EAST DUNDEE - Funeral Services for Irene M. Fischer, age 101, of Elgin and former many year resident of East Dundee will be held on Friday at 11:00 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, East Dundee. Private family burial will follow at the Dundee Township West Cemetery, West Dundee. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service. Memorials may be made to either the Immanuel Lutheran Church BEYOND Fund or VITAS Hospice. To view Irene's full obituary or to leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
