Irene Mary Lisowski Schreiber, born Oct. 3, 1931, went to her eternal rest on June 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Len; cherished son-in-law, Jim Gurga; her parents, Adam and Monica Lisowski; and her brother, Edmund. She is survived by her children, Gayle (Don) Smolinski, Judy Gurga, Chuck, Pam and Mike (Lisa) Schreiber; Irene also had seven granddaughters, Michelle, Catherine, Denise, Cari, Christy, Missy and Sydney; and 10 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Grace, Lila, Anna, Alex, William, Madeleine, Hugo, Jamie and Nigel. Irene was a Girl Scout leader and softball coach for her children. She retired from Deluxe Check Printers and became a 20-year volunteer at Alexian Brothers Medical Center. She was a wonderful wife and mom and loved her family immensely. Mom had 10 different rosaries and used them all praying for her family. We now have our own angel in heaven. Visitation will be on Monday, June 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle. Friends and family are asked to meet at 9:45 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 1451 Bode Road, Schaumburg for a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 a.m., followed by an interment at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Cemetery in Palatine. For information, 630-889-1700. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 9, 2019