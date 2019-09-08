|
Irene M. Dungey passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019 in Elgin, IL. She was born May 16, 1921 in Somers, IA, the daughter of Otto Baker and Bessie Evelyn (Malohn) Baker. Irene graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1939. She married Lynn E. Dungey Dec. 2, 1939, and they had four sons. Irene was very active in her church. She enjoyed traveling with her Army husband, visiting family and friends, and writing letters. Irene is survived by her four sons, Ronald Eugene (Joan), Daryl Dean, Merlyn Ray (Mary), and Clifford Lynn (Linda); her sister, Juanita Pepper; 11 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Lynn, brothers Wayne Otto Baker and Robert Marion Baker, and daughters-in-law Donna and Marsha. Visitation in Elgin will be 4-6:00p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. Visitation will continue in Bloomington, MN, Monday September 16, 2019, 10:00a.m. until time of Service at 11:00a.m. at Southtown Baptist Church, Bloomington, MN, Rev. Bob Stocklan officiating. Interment will follow at 1:00PM at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Minnesota-Wisconsin Baptist Foundation, 519 16th St. SE, Rochester, MN 55904. Arrangements entrusted to Symonds- Madison Funeral Home. For more info, call 847-741-1128.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 8, 2019