Irene (Dieter) Pesek, 90, met her creator Friday, May 8th, in a peaceful passing. She was greatly loved by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families. The daughter of Frank and Lena (Fortman) Dieter, Irene was born on April 1st, 1930, in her childhood home in Wheaton, Illinois, number 7 of 8 children. On November 29th, 1952, she married Joseph Pesek. Irene Pesek was a devoted Catholic, wife, and mother, who cared for many during her 45 years as a nurse. Her legacy is one of concern for others-she recognized those that were lonely, talked to the stranger, and reached out to those that were going through hard times. Survived by her husband, Joseph; children, Diane Streamer, John Pesek, Patricia Behnke, Darlene Barrowclift, Jenny Risberg, Jim Pesek; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations in Irene's memory may be made to at https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds*px=6633415&pg=personal&fr_id=39300&fbclid=IwAR1Nof7m7_bqHDof8G4aETf5u3BwHUMVfbViasyvLY872zghNgVxwjjkiSM. To leave an online condolence or remembrance to the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020