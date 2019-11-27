Daily Herald Obituaries
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
IRIS BENSON
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
Lying in State
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
930 West Higgins Road
Schaumburg, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
930 West Higgins Road
Schaumburg, IL
1924 - 2019
Iris Benson, nee Laughinghouse, 94, of Libertyville and formerly of Bella Vista, AR and Hoffman Estates, IL. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Benson. Loving mother of Bob (Marilyn) Benson, Barbara Benson, Bill Benson, Bruce (Debbie) Benson and the late Bette Beyer. Dear Grandmother of Carol (Tim), Bob (Tina), Erika, Jim (Trina), Stephanie (Todd), Steve, Kari, Ken (Shelly), Chris (Jennifer) and Matt (MiSook), great-grandmother of Paige, Chance, Ani, Michael, Nathan (Hannah), Jakob, Connor, Ryan, Katelyn, Scott, Tyler, Haliey, Alexis, Alex, Sam and Johan and great-great-grandmother of Jonas and the late Benjamin. Loving daughter of the late Charles and Carlie Laughinghouse. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, from 2 to 6 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg, IL. Instate on Monday, from 10 AM until time of the funeral service at 11 AM at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 930 West Higgins Road, Schaumburg, IL. Interment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
