Longtime (over 70 years) resident of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Irma A. Becker (nee Traunsteiner) passed away 5 days prior to her 97th birthday on Friday, July 12 at home surrounded by family. Irma was born in 1922 in Cook County, IL, to parents John and Irma (nee Grotefend). She was preceded in death by her spouse William C. Becker. She is survived and will dearly be missed by her family: sons Wayne (Sherry), John (Katie), William (Donna) and George (Becky); grandchildren Wayne Jr., Barbara, Allen, Jennifer, Jodie, and 11 great-grandchildren. As she came from a musical family, Irma played the violin in the Proviso Township High School Orchestra before graduating in 1940. Irma worked as an office manager at the Milton Township Assessor's Office retiring at age 70. She was involved in the local VFW Women's Auxiliary and volunteered at Hines VA Hospital. A dedicated mother and grandmother, known for her faith, quick wit, jovial and contagious laughter, Irma will be dearly missed. Irma will be interred among her dearly departed family and spouse. A private graveside memorial will be held for immediate family. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 16, 2019