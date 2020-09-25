Irma Dieta Tiedmann (Milewsky) was born September 10, 1933 in Taurage Lithuanian. She was the daughter of Georg Milewsky and Emma (Berschmann) Milewsky. She lived in Wanna, Germany, where she apprenticed as a seamstress until arrival to the United States in 1951 and immigrated via Ellis Island, alone, at the age of 18. She lived in Chicago, Illinois, with her mother Emma and worked at the Federal Reserve Bank for over 30-years until her retirement. She lived her remaining years in Grayslake, Illinois, close to her dear friends. Irma lived her life to the fullest as her passion for travelling began at the age of 12, visiting relatives throughout Germany by train. Into adulthood she was a world traveler and visited numerous countries with friends and family. Irma was an avid Ballroom Dancer, kicking up her heels weekly on the dance floor. Irma was a strong Christian and demonstrated her beliefs through patience and understanding, kind in words and deeds. Having no children of her own, she was instrumental in the lives of her brothers, nephews and nieces throughout her life. She enjoyed not only visiting family and friends, but assisted with all activities of her great-nieces after retirement and into her middle 80's. A truly remarkable woman! She is survived by her brothers Helmut (Josephine) Milner & Alfred (Thelma) Milner; Nephews George (Beth) Milner, Paul (Shirley) Milner, Scott (Tania) Lester and Brian (Elizabeth) Milner; Niece Heidi Simmons (Milner); Great-Nieces Lauren, Ashley, Hannah, Sarah, Megan, Jessica, Emmalyn, Isabelle, Ava (all Milner), and Sophia Simmons. Great Nephews JohnCarlos, Bruce, and Scott (all Lester). A celebration of Irma's Life will be held on Sunday September 27 at Yurs Funeral Home - 405 East Main Street in St. Charles, with visitation from 10-11:30 am and a service between 11:30 - 12:30. For further information call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
