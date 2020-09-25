1/
IRMA DIETA TIEDMANN
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share IRMA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma Dieta Tiedmann (Milewsky) was born September 10, 1933 in Taurage Lithuanian. She was the daughter of Georg Milewsky and Emma (Berschmann) Milewsky. She lived in Wanna, Germany, where she apprenticed as a seamstress until arrival to the United States in 1951 and immigrated via Ellis Island, alone, at the age of 18. She lived in Chicago, Illinois, with her mother Emma and worked at the Federal Reserve Bank for over 30-years until her retirement. She lived her remaining years in Grayslake, Illinois, close to her dear friends. Irma lived her life to the fullest as her passion for travelling began at the age of 12, visiting relatives throughout Germany by train. Into adulthood she was a world traveler and visited numerous countries with friends and family. Irma was an avid Ballroom Dancer, kicking up her heels weekly on the dance floor. Irma was a strong Christian and demonstrated her beliefs through patience and understanding, kind in words and deeds. Having no children of her own, she was instrumental in the lives of her brothers, nephews and nieces throughout her life. She enjoyed not only visiting family and friends, but assisted with all activities of her great-nieces after retirement and into her middle 80's. A truly remarkable woman! She is survived by her brothers Helmut (Josephine) Milner & Alfred (Thelma) Milner; Nephews George (Beth) Milner, Paul (Shirley) Milner, Scott (Tania) Lester and Brian (Elizabeth) Milner; Niece Heidi Simmons (Milner); Great-Nieces Lauren, Ashley, Hannah, Sarah, Megan, Jessica, Emmalyn, Isabelle, Ava (all Milner), and Sophia Simmons. Great Nephews JohnCarlos, Bruce, and Scott (all Lester). A celebration of Irma's Life will be held on Sunday September 27 at Yurs Funeral Home - 405 East Main Street in St. Charles, with visitation from 10-11:30 am and a service between 11:30 - 12:30. For further information call Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles 630-584-0060 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Celebration of Life
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved