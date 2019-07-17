CRYSTAL LAKE - Irma Lois Haseman, formerly of Arlington Heights, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on July 15, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born July 27, 1930 in Wheeling, the daughter of the late Edwin and Dorthea (nee Lackner) Radloff. On June 26, 1954 Irma was united in marriage to Leslie Haseman in Arlington Heights. Irma attended Concordia University in River Forest where she received her degree in elementary education. She spent 33 years as an educator for Lutheran schools and the majority of her time teaching was spent with St. Peter Lutheran School in Arlington Heights. Irma was an active church member with St. Peter Lutheran Church and Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crystal Lake. She participated in Bible studies. Irma had a beautiful voice and shared her talent with others by singing in choirs in church and college. She had the opportunity to tour with the choir at Concordia. Additionally, Irma enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing games with her friends, going for walks, traveling, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Irma will be dearly missed by her loving sons, Neil (Anne) Haseman and Michael (Laurabeth) Haseman; her beloved grandchildren, Valerie (Chance) Swanson and Keith (Hana) Haseman; her cherished great-grandchild, Aspen Lily Swanson; her loving sisters-in-law, Vivian Gosch and Marion Haseman; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie, and brother, Harold "Bud" (the late Dorothy) Radloff. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, from 5-8pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave. (Rte. 176), Crystal Lake. On Friday, July 19, visitation will continue from 9am until the time of her service at 10am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Historic Campus, 178 McHenry Ave., Crystal Lake. She will be laid to rest with Leslie at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Arlington Heights. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Irma's memory to Immanuel Lutheran Church and School or JourneyCare Foundation, www.journeycare.org/donate. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Crystal Lake. For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 815-459-3411 for information. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019