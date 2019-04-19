Daily Herald Obituaries
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS Irma Ort (nee Klee), 91, of Arlington Heights, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Monday, April 15,2019 at Northwest Community Hospital JourneyCare. Irma was born in Germany on March 19, 1928. She was a registered nurse for more than 30 yrs. throughout the Chicago land area, most recently finishing her career at the Lutheran home in Arlington Hts. working with Alzheimer patients. Irma was a member of the Arlington Hts. Nurses Club. She had a passion for flowers, gardening, nature, travel and taking plenty of pictures to capture all of her life experiences. Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Richard and Michael (Stephanie) and her treasured grandchildren Amber, Brianna and Michael. She was the most kindest, loving, compassionate and caring person to her friends, family, patients and everyone she met. She always had a smile on her face no matter what situation she encountered. Visitation Monday April 22, 4 - 8 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Funeral, Tuesday, April 23, 9:30 am from chapel to St. James Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Hts., mass 10 am. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Info 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 19, 2019
