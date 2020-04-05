Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for IRMGARD TAUSANOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRMGARD "EMMY" TAUSANOVICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
IRMGARD "EMMY" TAUSANOVICH Obituary
ELGIN - Irmgard "Emmy" Tausanovich, 91, of Elgin passed away at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1929 in Germany the daughter of Georg & Berta Gutbrot. Emmy was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She and her late husband Ljuba immigrated here from Germany in 1950. She worked for the Elgin Watch factory. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Mia (Dave) Berna of Elgin. Granddaughters: Steffanie (Allen) Graham and Melanie (Chris) Coulter; great-grandchildren: Maria & Brian Coulter, Madison Graham. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Ljuba Tausanovich in 2006. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Washington Presbyterian Cemetery, Elgin. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRMGARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -