ELGIN - Irmgard "Emmy" Tausanovich, 91, of Elgin passed away at home on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1929 in Germany the daughter of Georg & Berta Gutbrot. Emmy was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She and her late husband Ljuba immigrated here from Germany in 1950. She worked for the Elgin Watch factory. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Mia (Dave) Berna of Elgin. Granddaughters: Steffanie (Allen) Graham and Melanie (Chris) Coulter; great-grandchildren: Maria & Brian Coulter, Madison Graham. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Ljuba Tausanovich in 2006. Private graveside services will be held at Memorial Washington Presbyterian Cemetery, Elgin. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020