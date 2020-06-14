Irvin W. Lange Jr., 87, was born March 7, 1933 in Chicago to Irvin and Clara (Kuchenbecker) Lange and passed away June 12, 2020. Irvin was the beloved husband of Marbeth (Bensen) Lange; loving father of Steve (Debbie) Lange, Leslie (Jeff) Grange, Cheryl Mason, Sally (Paul) Miller, and Corey (Kathleen) Lange; devoted grandfather to Kelsey, Andy, Justin, Eric, Steven, Daniel, Phoenix, Liberty, Michelle and Donny; dear great-grandfather to Caiden and D.J.; brother to Robert Lange and Kenneth (Carol) Lange; and uncle, cousin and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Paul Miller Jr. Irv loved Chicago and the old neighborhood. He entered the Army in 1951 and served two years in Germany during the Korean War. He met Marbeth Bensen in Logan Square, they married in 1955, moved to the suburbs in 1961, and raised five children. Over his lifetime, Irv had many jobs but his true love was driving an 18-wheeler hauling anything and everything from coast-to-coast and everywhere in between. He was an owner-operator and his children have many memories travelling with him on summer break. He loved trains and was a long time member of a model railroad club. He enjoyed fishing and the old timey sound of bluegrass music. For nearly 60 years, he was an active member and volunteer at Faith Lutheran Church. He was fond of telling stories and jokes, talking about his five great kids, and the closeness of his family. For 34 years, he unconditionally welcomed and shared his home with Marbeth's mother Bess, who he called Ma, and treated as his own. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church, 431 S. Arlington Heights Road in Arlington Heights, from 4-8 PM and Wednesday June 17th from 10 AM until the time of the Funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 www.alz.org/illinois/donate. Information, call 847-253-5423 or www.lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.