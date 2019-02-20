Home

Isabel Carol Armgard, age 81, of Glen Ellyn, IL, and Hilton Head, SC, passed away February 17, 2019 in Naperville, Illinois. She is survived by her husband, Ronald of Hilton Head, SC. her daughters, Christine (Christopher) Fisher, Sandra (Bryan) Hamilton and Lesli (Bruce) Hoffman; grandchildren, Taylor Stinson, Chase and Trevor Hamilton and Dana and Alyse Hoffman; sisters Patricia Tousignant and Margaret (Joe) Caravello; sister-in-law, Diane Armgard, and much loved nieces, nephews and friends near and far. She is preceded in death by her mother, Eugenia Mae; her father, James Mitchell; and her stepmother, Evelyn Mitchell. She was a travel agent and avid traveler, enjoyed swimming, tennis, golf and photography and was also a member of the photography club of Hilton Head Island. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial are requested to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
