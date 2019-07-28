|
|
MOUNT PROSPECT - Isabell H. Stevens (nee Hennig), a resident of Mount Prospect since 1955, and beloved wife of the late John Stevens, passed into new life on July 20, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Arlington Heights, IL, after a long, complicated illness. Preceded in death by her parents, August J. Hennig and Helena (Ella) Huening Hennig and by her brothers, Bernard and Robert Hennig. Survived by her sister, Mildred Duffy; her sons, John (Rita), Gregory (Linda), Robert (Jan), her daughter, Patricia Kassinger (Michael); grandchildren, Kevin (Jana), Kelly (Mark), Nicole, Mark, Alex, Steven, Brianna; great-grandchildren, Grace, Nathan, Aiden, Zachary; and many nephews and nieces. She will be missed by many who loved her. Visitation Tuesday, July 30th, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , a , or St. Raymond Parish. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019