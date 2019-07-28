Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mount Prospect, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ISABELL STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ISABELL H. STEVENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ISABELL H. STEVENS Obituary
MOUNT PROSPECT - Isabell H. Stevens (nee Hennig), a resident of Mount Prospect since 1955, and beloved wife of the late John Stevens, passed into new life on July 20, 2019 at JourneyCare Hospice in Arlington Heights, IL, after a long, complicated illness. Preceded in death by her parents, August J. Hennig and Helena (Ella) Huening Hennig and by her brothers, Bernard and Robert Hennig. Survived by her sister, Mildred Duffy; her sons, John (Rita), Gregory (Linda), Robert (Jan), her daughter, Patricia Kassinger (Michael); grandchildren, Kevin (Jana), Kelly (Mark), Nicole, Mark, Alex, Steven, Brianna; great-grandchildren, Grace, Nathan, Aiden, Zachary; and many nephews and nieces. She will be missed by many who loved her. Visitation Tuesday, July 30th, 9:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mount Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , a , or St. Raymond Parish. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ISABELL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now