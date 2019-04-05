Home

Isabelle Blackwood, age 84, passed away on March 31, 2019 at Church Creek in Arlington Heights surrounded by her family and church friends. She was a resident of Arlington Heights for over 40 years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights and went on mission trips to Dominican Republic for 15 years. She is survived by daughter Ann Weis (Robert) grandchildren Erik Soderstrom and Lauren Weis, daughter- in-law Cynthia Blackwood, and granddaughter Ainsley Blackwood of Pompano Beach, Florida. She was also adored by many nieces and nephews and wonderful friends. She is preceded in death by husband Robert Blackwood II, son Robert Blackwood III, siblings Janet Fleming, and David and James McWilliam. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 27 at 10:30 am at First Presbyterian Church, 302 N Dunton Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. A reception will immediately follow.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2019
