Isabelle M. Cooper, nee Berlin 94 beloved wife of the late Luallen (Johnny) Cooper passed away on Feb.1st at The Moorings in Arlington Heights. Prior to that she lived for over 60 years on Wapella in Mt. Prospect. Isabelle was born on May 7, 1924 and was the youngest child of Fred and Mary Berlin. She and Johnny were married before he entered the military in World War II. She is survived by many nieces and Nephews as well as two sisters-in-law and will surely be missed by her loving neighbors and many friends in Mt. Prospect. Isabelle was preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, and four brothers and five sisters. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.