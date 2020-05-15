Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
ISAIAS N. "SAMMY" SAGUM


1950 - 2020
GURNEE - Isaias N. "Sammy" Sagum, age 70, passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020 in Waukegan, IL. Sammy was born March 15, 1950 in Arayat Pampanga, Philippines. He was a member of Immanuel Church in Gurnee, and employed as an auditor by Illinois State Revenue. He is survived by his loving wife; Fredeswinda Sagum, son, I.J. Sagum; daughter, Stephanie Sagum; daughter-in-law, Christine Sagum; grandson, Sammy Sagum; and sister, Mimie Del Mundo. A service was held with his immediate family members and a memorial ceremony will be announced at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 15, 2020
