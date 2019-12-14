|
MT. PROSPECT - Iver H. Iverson age 95. Beloved husband of the late Sigbritt M. Iverson; loving father of Bruce (Kathy) Iverson and Bill (Kathleen) Iverson; cherished grandfather of Eric (Caitlyn) Iverson, Kristen Iverson, Dana Iverson and Christina Causarano; great grandfather of Alice Iverson. Visitation Monday December 16, 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 12:00 p.m. noon at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , P.O. Box 75816, Topeka, KS 66675. Funeral information 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 14, 2019