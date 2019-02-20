Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for IVERNA RIZZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IVERNA RIZZI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

IVERNA RIZZI Obituary
Iverna Rizzi, age 84, passed away Feb. 17, 2018. She was the beloved wife of the late Daniel M. Rizzi Sr.; Devoted mother of Donna M. (Richard) Orlowski and Daniel M. (Tracy) Rizzi Jr.; Loving grandmother of Nicholas (Jennifer) Orlowski, Angela (Alyssa) Orlowski; Cherished great-grandmother of Daniel Orlowski and Maleena Orlowski; Dear sister of Emily (the late Robert) Hitchcock, Julius (Marylou) Schepke, Barbara (William) Eagle, the late Shirley (William) Smith, the late Robert (Holly) Schepke and Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday, family and friends are asked to gather 9:00 a.m at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle, IL 60172. Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00-9:00 p.m.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now