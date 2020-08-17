1/1
J. DAVID COX
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
J. David Cox, 83, passed away in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 12, 2020. David was born in Indianola, Iowa, but grew up in Newton, Iowa. He graduated from the University of Iowa, where he was also an ROTC graduate who served six months on active duty and seven years of active reserve before his discharge as a captain in the U.S. Army Infantry. He married Lois Ann Campbell, also of Newton, in 1958. David began his career with the Harris Bank of Chicago, and he and Lois lived in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, for 25 years. In 1988, he was transferred to Phoenix, Arizona, as president of the Harris Bank of Arizona. In all, he spent 37 years with the Harris Bank. In Arizona, he served on the board of directors of both The Phoenix Symphony and Barrow Neurological Foundation. He also served on a Foster Care Review Board. He was preceded in death by Lois in 2015. He is survived by his son Tom and daughter-in-law Jean, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; his son Doug, of Pompano Beach, Florida; his sister Catherine, of Burkittsville, Maryland; and his grandson Kevin, of Katy, Texas. In lieu of a funeral or public service during this time of COVID, memorial gifts may be made to Christ Church Anglican in Phoenix, of which David was a charter member.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved