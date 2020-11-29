J. Earl "Sie" Foster passed away on November 19, 2020 from complications associated with the coronavirus. He was born on February 21st 1929 in New Albany Indiana. His family moved to Mauckport, Indiana, at the beginning of the Great Depression, and that is where he spent most of his childhood. He was a graduate of the US Merchant Marine Academy and retired a Lieutenant Commander in the U. S. Navy. He received a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Iowa, and completed a post-doctoral year at Brown University in Providence, RI. Earl was a Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Wyoming and later a Professor of Mechanics at the University of MO at Rolla. He was also retired from Motorola near Chicago, IL. Still teaching during retirement, he was a professor in the Mechanical Engineering Department of the University of Illinois at Chicago. He joins his wife, Lee, who passed away May 9, 2008. Earl is survived by four (4) children (Kim Foster, Kristi Guetschow, Kent Foster, Karen Lay), seven (7) grandchildren (Ryan Arthur, Beth Wisner, David Guetschow, Paige Foster, Collin Foster, Dan Bevins, Tom Bevins) and nine (9) great-grandchildren and his beloved cat, Boo Boo. Dr. Foster had a lifelong passion for learning and teaching. He was an accomplished author, publishing several engineering textbooks. He also loved writing fictional westerns and short stories. Above all else, he loved his family and his students. It is hard to imagine the number of brilliant engineers, the good professor influenced throughout his life. His legacy will live on in all of them. Godspeed my friend ... A memorial funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Laurence Catholic Church, Elgin. Private inurnment will be in Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Laurence Catholic Church, 225 Jewett St., Elgin, IL 60123. For those wanting to view the mass you can go to St. Laurence Catholic Church on FaceBook. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, is assisting the family. For information, 847-741-8800 or to leave an on-line condolence, www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
