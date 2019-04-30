|
|
J. Taylor Cummings, 62, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Riverwoods, IL. He was born November 10, 1956 in Durant, OK and had been a longtime resident of Libertyville. Taylor was a former golf course groundskeeper at Marriott Lincolnshire for 30 years and enjoyed fishing. Surviving are his 2 children, Jeremy (Kristin) Cummings and Stefanie Cummings; a grandson, Conor Cummings and by 2 brothers, Tim and Todd Cummings. A visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019