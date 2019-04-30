Daily Herald Obituaries
J. TAYLOR CUMMINGS Obituary
J. Taylor Cummings, 62, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 in Riverwoods, IL. He was born November 10, 1956 in Durant, OK and had been a longtime resident of Libertyville. Taylor was a former golf course groundskeeper at Marriott Lincolnshire for 30 years and enjoyed fishing. Surviving are his 2 children, Jeremy (Kristin) Cummings and Stefanie Cummings; a grandson, Conor Cummings and by 2 brothers, Tim and Todd Cummings. A visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home Ltd., 120 W. Park Ave. (Route 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. For info, 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
