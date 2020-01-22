|
Jac L. Williamson, beloved husband of Patricia Williamson; devoted father of Roger Williamson and Pam (Kevin) Mc Innis; loving grandfather of Amber Williamson, Hunter Mc Innis and Kaylee Mc Innis, great-grandfather of James Soto; dear brother of Norman Williamson, the late Bruce Williamson and Lynn Holmes and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday, service 11:00 a.m. at Cornerstone Faith Community Church, 118 First St., Bloomingdale, IL 60108. Interment St. Paul Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cornerstone Faith Community Church Building Fund in Jac's name appreciated. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 22, 2020