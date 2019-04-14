|
GURNEE - Visitation for Jack A. Henderson, 89, is from 9 AM to 12 PM (noon) on Wednesday April 17, 2019 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6401 Gages Lake Rd., Gurnee, IL. Funeral mass will begin at 12 PM. Interment in Ascension Cemetery. He was born March 28, 1930 in Kenosha, WI and died Thursday April 11, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Jack was a Korean War Veteran having served in the US Navy. He participated in the Honor Flight in April of 2018. Jack was a retired Lieutenant from the North Chicago Fire Department and retired as Fire Chief from Abbott Labs in North Chicago. He is survived by his wife Marion (nee Deinlein), his children Doug (Jill) Henderson, Greg (Jane) Henderson, Jeff (Beth) Henderson, Tina (Mike) Burke, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials to The Honor Flight Network at www.honorflight.org. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 14, 2019