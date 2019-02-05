|
Jack Adelman, 84, passed away surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband for 40 years of the late Rochelle "Shelly;" adored and devoted father of Bonnie Bulmash, Gary (Mary) Adelman and Stacey (Neal) Resnik; cherished papa and grandpa of Todd (Shawn Bechtol) Bulmash, Kelly (David) Vargas, Jill Bulmash, Alex and Tyler Adelman, and Bennett and Raya Resnik; loving life companion for 21 years of Eunice Goldfarb; and daddy to his dog, Copper. He was a dear uncle, cousin and friend to so many. He will be so missed and forever loved. Chapel service Wednesday, Feb. 6, 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Wellness Center (www.cancerwellness.org). For information or to leave condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019