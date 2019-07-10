|
Jack Andrew Eckholm, 25, passed away Sunday, July 7th, 2019. He was born January 5, 1994 in Elgin the son of John H. and Cynthia DiFulvio Eckholm. Jack's hobbies and passions include music, ultimate Frisbee, "gardening," and video games. He had a gift for touching the lives of those around him with laughter and joy, even during his last years. He is survived by his mother, father, sister Anna, grandmother, Judi DiFulvio, and his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, John DiFulvio, and paternal grandparents, Marilyn Eckholm and Jack Eckholm. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 5:00 P.M., Saturday July 13th at Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Visitation will be held from 2:00 P.M., until the time of services. Memorials may be given to the Nicholas Ritschel Foundation. For information cal 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 10, 2019