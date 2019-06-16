|
Jack B. Navarre, 93, formerly of Mount Prospect, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida. Jack was born in Detroit, Michigan to Earl and Florence Navarre. He served in World War II and Desert Storm. Prior to retirement Mr. Navarre was employed by A.T. Kearney of Chicago. He is survived by his children Nannette (Raymond) Dinges, Suzanne (Terry) Bartels and Jacques (Grace) Navarre; grandchildren Christopher, Carly, Michael, and Jennifer; and great-grandchildren Seth, Recie, Benjamin, Brandon, Aubrey, and Colin. He was preceded in death by his wives Lois and Marie, his parents, his brother James Navarre, and his former spouse Naomi. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Lutheran Church Charities, K-9 Comfort Ministries, 3020 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Northbrook, IL 60062. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 16, 2019