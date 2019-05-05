MOUNT PROSPECT - Jack Bornhoeft, age 95, passed away March 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Betty, his children, Nancy (John) Laesch, Susan (Robert) Martinson, and Gregg Bornhoeft, 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, and his sister Carol (John) Hoult. He was predeceased by his parents, Elmer and Lillian Bornhoeft, and his brother, Bill Page. He grew up in Norwood Park, attended Lane Tech High School and graduated from Northwestern University in Civil Engineering. He began his career as a carpenter apprentice with Gerhardt F. Meyne Co. in Chicago and ended his career nearly 50 years later as President and Chairman of the same company. He was a proud American having retired as a Major in the Air Force after 20 years of service. A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Community Presbyterian Church, 407 N. Main Street, Mt. Prospect. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Community Presbyterian Church Peace Garden, 407 N. Main St., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056 or Northwest Community Hospital Foundation, 3040 W. Salt Creek Lane, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 (www.nch.org/donate). Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary