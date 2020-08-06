Jack C. Smith, 86, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 1st, 2020. Son of John and Mildred Smith of Chicago, Jack graduated from Leo High School before entering the U.S. Navy and serving in the Intelligence Unit in Washington D.C. where he met the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Anne Smith (nee Sickler). After graduating from DePaul University, Jack built a successful manufacturer's rep firm in the office furnishings industry where he was known and respected by many. Jack enjoyed spending time with family and his many friends and was devoted to the Catholic Church. He also loved to play golf, travel, and read. Jack is preceded in death by his sons, Mark and Douglas, as well as his sister, Judith Sablick. He is survived by his wife Anne; son Gregory (Stacy); daughters Pamela (Scott) Spielmann and Susan Evans; grandchildren Kelsey, Daniel, Carly, Courtney, Jeremy, and Jason and great-granddaughter Brooklyn. Jack was a dear friend and uncle to many. Services will be private. Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Research.







