JACK C. SMITH
Jack C. Smith, 86, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family on August 1st, 2020. Son of John and Mildred Smith of Chicago, Jack graduated from Leo High School before entering the U.S. Navy and serving in the Intelligence Unit in Washington D.C. where he met the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Anne Smith (nee Sickler). After graduating from DePaul University, Jack built a successful manufacturer's rep firm in the office furnishings industry where he was known and respected by many. Jack enjoyed spending time with family and his many friends and was devoted to the Catholic Church. He also loved to play golf, travel, and read. Jack is preceded in death by his sons, Mark and Douglas, as well as his sister, Judith Sablick. He is survived by his wife Anne; son Gregory (Stacy); daughters Pamela (Scott) Spielmann and Susan Evans; grandchildren Kelsey, Daniel, Carly, Courtney, Jeremy, and Jason and great-granddaughter Brooklyn. Jack was a dear friend and uncle to many. Services will be private. Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Research.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

August 5, 2020
Always enjoyed our Saturday together at RGCC. Will miss that.

Alan Anderson
Friend
August 5, 2020
I didn't have the pleasure of knowing Mr. Smith. But I do know that he was adored by his fellow Members at Rolling Green Country Club. From the Members and staff at Rolling Green we are so sorry for your loss and our thought are with you.
Travis Hall
Acquaintance
August 4, 2020
Jack was a fine man. He helped guide many Young men in their formative years as his caddie. I will fondly remember Jack for his sense of humor, his generosity and loyal stewardship of Rolling Green Country Club. I was blessed to have known and worked for this great man.
Rest in Peace Jack!
My prayers are with your family.
Brian Gallagher
August 3, 2020
Joann Poplar
Friend
August 3, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Your dad was an amazing man, touching my life deeply. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
EILEEN YELOVICH
Coworker
