Jack D. Martin passed away unexpectedly on May 25th in his home. He was born in Elgin, Illinois on November 26, 1953 to James D. Martin and Gloria J. Tillman Martin Grozis. He was a resident of Elgin and South Elgin for 53 years. He owned and operated Martin Auto Service in South Elgin for many years before moving to Northern Arkansas in 2006. Jack's passions included playing guitar, singing, and restoring and racing awesome cars. He also enjoyed hiking and exploring new places around the world with Debbie. Jack leaves behind his wife of 43 years Debbie and daughter Tegan Schultz, son in law Quenton Schultz. Step parents Bill Grozis of Peel, Arkansas and Shirley Martin of South Elgin, Illinois. Two sisters Cathy (Berny) Haerter and Denise (Ed) Jones, two brothers Mark (Paula) Grozis and David (Melissa) Martin. Also many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gloria Grozis and James Martin. Jack's smile will be greatly missed by the many friends and family who knew him. A celebration of Jack's life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Elgin Riverside Club, 21 Lincoln Avenue, Elgin, IL from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Central Arkansas Food Bank, 14215 AR-5, Norfork, AR 72658 or the Peel Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 51, Peel, AR. 72668. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 31, 2019